A top Missouri House Republican is proposing a constitutional amendment that would require health insurers to cover preexisting conditions. House Majority Leader Dean Plocher said many Missourians have preexisting conditions.

Leader Plocher would like to see the measure on the November 2022 ballot. He describes the proposal as principled and bipartisan.

