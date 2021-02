Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says he fully supports the governor’s proposal for a two-percent pay raise for state workers. During a House Budget Committee hearing, Ashcroft said the salary increase would begin next January.

Missouri has one of the lowest paid state work forces in the nation.

