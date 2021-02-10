Robot deliveries could be coming to a Missouri neighborhood near you. A bill sponsored by state Senator Lincoln Hough aims to let robots cruise mainly along sidewalks and crosswalks to deliver goods around the state. During a Senate committee hearing yesterday, a lobbyist for Amazon and a former state Senate President Tom Dempsey said the e-commerce retailer supports the legislation. He says Amazon’s delivery gadget, called Scout, is a “last mile device”.

Lobbying on behalf of the city of Kansas City and a former state Representative Shannon Cooper said he wants to ensure there is enough liability coverage in case an accident happens involving these machines. The committee has not voted yet on the plan.

