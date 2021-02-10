Wednesday, February 10th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Key West, FL — The Florida Man who threw a large rock through the window of a Wendy’s after discovering that the fast-food joint was no longer selling Cinnabon rolls has been convicted of two criminal charges, but has been spared jail.

In a deal with prosecutors, 21-year-old Dustin Tyrrell pleaded no contest to criminal mischief and throwing a missile into an occupied building. While the felonies carried a combined statutory maximum of twenty years in prison, Tyrrell was sentenced to four years’ probation during a January 28th Circuit Court hearing.

Tyrrell was also ordered to stay away from a Wendy’s in Key West and have no contact with the restaurant’s owner or his family. Additionally, Tyrrell must pay more than $4,300 in restitution for damages caused to the eatery. He had been free on $15,000 bond following his July 2019 arrest, but his bond was revoked following an October 2020 bust for allegedly punching his father in the face.

