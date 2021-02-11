About 98% of MO public schools offering some sort of onsite learning

Missouri currently has 27 districts or charter schools offering remote learning only – the lowest figure on record during the coronavirus pandemic. That makes up about 67,000 students. During a House Budget Committee hearing, State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says in-seat learning is crucial.

The Education Department’s records show over the Thanksgiving holiday time, 142 Missouri districts and charter schools offered online learning only – the most on record during the pandemic. The figure accounts for about 285,000 students or a third of them.

