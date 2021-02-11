MoDOT Urges Southeast Missourians to Stay Off Roads During Ice Storm
Freezing rain has been causing numerous crashes throughout far southeast Missouri. Poplar Bluff, Kennett, and Malden are just some of the towns in the ice storm warning area. National Weather Service (NWS) Paducah meteorologist Derrick Snyder is urging southeast Missourians to stay home.
State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews are working continuous 12-hour shifts throughout southeast Missouri. MoDOT emphasizes that chemicals used to treat the roads start to lose their effectiveness below 25 degrees. They’re urging you to have a full tank of gas. Almost all schools in southeast Missouri have canceled classes.