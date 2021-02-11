Ongoing feud leads to shooting

An attempt to settle an ongoing feud took a violent turn Monday evening. 38-year-old Shamyka Tucker, of New Madrid, is charged with two counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, discharge of a firearm, and first degree property damage. She is scheduled to appear in Division II of New Madrid County Circuit Court at 10 a.m. today. The probable cause statement reports that officers were dispatched to Blades Drive at 6 p.m. Monday. Tucker told the officer she had driven to Blades Drive because her mother was there in an effort to discuss the ongoing issues between Tucker’s son and two others in the effort to avoid a fight. When she arrived at the residence, Tucker said her son jumped from the car and ran toward one of those accused of harassing him. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

