Wanted Mississippi County man in custody

The Standard Democrat reports that a felon wanted in Mississippi County has been apprehended. Jonathan Smith was taken into custody at a residence on Sparrow Lane Tuesday. A tip from the community led deputies to look for Smith on Hawk Lane in East Prairie. An anonymous caller told the Mississippi County Sheriff’s office that Smith was seen driving a blue four-wheeler south out of the Delmo area. A subsequent search of the area led deputies to Sparrow Lane where Smith was located, identified and taken into custody. Smith was wanted for first degree burglary, fourth degree assault and operating a vehicle with no valid license with bonds of $50,000 cash and $1,500 cash.

