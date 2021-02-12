Missouri Senate Debates Public Health Bill for Four Hours; No Vote Taken After Much Discussion about Sam Page

Legislation that prohibits state agencies, county commissioners, and others from restricting the free exercise of religion during a state of emergency was debated by the Missouri Senate for four hours on Wednesday. Much of the debate focused on restrictions imposed by St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, during the pandemic. State Senator Doug Beck says Page has the best of intentions.

The Senate did NOT vote on the bill, which is sponsored by Bob Onder.

