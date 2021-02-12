MO K-12 education learning loss

State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says Missouri does not yet know the level of learning loss K-12 students have experienced during the COVID-19 era. During a House Budget Committee hearing, Vandeven says a few efforts are underway to find out. The Missouri Board of Education has voted to still have students take statewide MAP tests this year, but the scores will not affect school funding and accreditation.

Vandeven says the state is also collecting information throughout the school year to determine what the primary delivery of schooling and what equipment was available.

