The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying a woman suspected of counterfeiting. The woman is wanted in reference to questioning for an active counterfeiting investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office investigations unit at (573) 204-2932.

