Statement from Auditor Galloway on sentencing of former executive director of St. Louis College Prep

State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued a statement after Michael Malone, the former executive director of the now-closed St. Louis College Prep Charter School, was sentenced to prison and ordered to repay millions of dollars in public funds. A 2019 audit found Malone falsified attendance records at the charter school, which led to overpayments to the school. Auditor Galloway’s Public Corruption and Fraud Division worked with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI on the criminal investigation.

“My audit of St. Louis College Prep Charter School uncovered abuses involving millions of dollars in overpayments. The school’s former executive director fraudulently misdirected funds that should have been used in other local schools. I commend our law enforcement partners and especially appreciate the work of the U.S. Attorney and the FBI to ensure accountability in this case.”

