Two Illinois residents were taken into custody early Wednesday morning on firearm and drug charges. 21 year old Henry Taylor and 20 year old Jamarre McNeal, both of Danville, Illinois, were arrested in New Madrid County on felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm. Both men are also facing charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

