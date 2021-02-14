Feb. 14th COVID Update
Missouri:
Bollinger County – 1,332 total; 1,298 recovered; 16 deaths
Cape Girardeau County – 9,161 total; 7,997 recovered; 132 deaths
Perry County – 2,351 total; 2,295 recovered; 32 deaths
Scott County – 4,251 total; 3,516 recovered; 76 deaths
Stoddard County – 3,028 total; 2,937 recovered; 62 deaths
Illinois:
Alexander County – 431 total; 410 recovered; 6 deaths
Hardin County – 344 total; 317 recovered; 10 deaths
Johnson County – 1,329 total; 1,288 recovered; 10 deaths
Massac County – 1,222 total; 1,103 recovered; 27 deaths
Pope County – 283 total; 268 recovered; 1 death
Pulaski County – 655 total; 633 recovered; 4 deaths
Union County – 2,113 total; 2,029 recovered; 26 deaths