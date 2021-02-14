Menu

Feb. 14th COVID Update

Missouri:

Bollinger County – 1,332 total; 1,298 recovered; 16 deaths

Cape Girardeau County – 9,161 total; 7,997 recovered; 132 deaths

Perry County – 2,351 total; 2,295 recovered; 32 deaths

Scott County – 4,251 total; 3,516 recovered; 76 deaths

Stoddard County – 3,028 total; 2,937 recovered; 62 deaths

Illinois:

Alexander County – 431 total; 410 recovered; 6 deaths

Hardin County – 344 total; 317 recovered; 10 deaths

Johnson County – 1,329 total; 1,288 recovered; 10 deaths

Massac County – 1,222 total; 1,103 recovered; 27 deaths

Pope County – 283 total; 268 recovered; 1 death

Pulaski County – 655 total; 633 recovered; 4 deaths

Union County – 2,113 total; 2,029 recovered; 26 deaths

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: