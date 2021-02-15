Monday, February 15th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Naples, FL — A Florida Woman who repeatedly stabbed her sister with an EpiPen told cops that she was “allergic to drunks” and was simply trying to sober up the victim. Investigators say that Joanna Zielinski, 62, and her sister Laura, 64, were drinking in their Naples home when Laura went to sleep on the couch. Cops say that Joanna “stayed up and consumed more alcoholic beverages and narcotics.”

“At some point, Joanna went crazy and attacked Laura with an EpiPen, stabbing her with it multiple times,” police allege. When questioned by Naples Police Department officers, Joanna said, “I’m allergic to drunks, so I injected her with the EpiPen so she wouldn’t be drunk anymore. What’s the big deal?” The injector, Joanna said, was prescribed to her.

Medical personnel determined that no medication was injected into Laura due to the way her sister was holding the EpiPen while attacking. The victim, however, was left with a large welt on her right thigh. Joanna was arrested for domestic battery and booked into the Collier County jail on the misdemeanor count.

