Poplar Bluff pediatrician arrested on sodomy charge

A pediatrician from Poplar Bluff has been taken into custody on a sodomy charge. Officials with the Dexter Police Department report that in December of last year, a boy and his father came to the Dexter Police Department to report sexual allegations involving the boy and an adult male. He had been inappropriately touched in a sexual manner by his pediatrician, Dr. Joseph Fernando of Poplar Bluff. In January a warrant was issued for Fernando for statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy – deviate sexual intercourse. Officials say that the victim was less than 14 years old. Fernando turned himself into the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and is being held on a no bond warrant. The investigation is continuing and anyone who has information regarding any concerns involving Fernando is asked to contact the Dexter Police Department at 573-624-5512.

