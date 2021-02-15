Residents advised to avoid driving during winter weather

Southeast Missouri residents are being advised to avoid all non-essential travel today. Snowfall accumulations are creating dangerous conditions for driving, and officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation say that both morning and evening commutes today will be impacted. If you must travel during the storm, make sure to have a full tank of gas, extra blankets and gloves, as well as provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency. Keep your cellphone charged, but do not use it while driving. While driving, remember to buckle up, give yourself plenty of extra time to get to your destination, and remember to give snowplows room to work. Don’t tailgate or attempt to pass them. In the event of a crash, stay buckled inside your vehicle until help arrives. You can find road conditions online by using MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s free smartphone app.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!