County health departments and citizens have been questioning how and where coronavirus vaccines are being delivered to rural and urban areas. State Health Director Randall Williams has a couple of answers.

Governor Parson says there should not be a distinction between urban and rural. Williams says vaccine distribution from the state will ebb and flow, and that there are also vaccines coming to Missouri from federal programs.

