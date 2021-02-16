Council gives final OK to amended Cape deer ordinance

By a 4-1 vote, with the Ward 1’s Dan Presson dissenting, the Cape Girardeau City Council gave its collective blessing Monday to a revised new urban deer management program to be conducted Nov. 1 to Dec. 5.



The hunt will be strictly limited to four designated areas of city property: Twin Trees, Delaware Park, Fountain Park and Cape Rock.



The meeting was held via Zoom because of Monday’s snowstorm, with Nate Thomas and Shelly Moore, council representatives of wards 3 and 2, respectively, absent.

Learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!