Council gives final OK to amended Cape deer ordinance
By a 4-1 vote, with the Ward 1’s Dan Presson dissenting, the Cape Girardeau City Council gave its collective blessing Monday to a revised new urban deer management program to be conducted Nov. 1 to Dec. 5.
The hunt will be strictly limited to four designated areas of city property: Twin Trees, Delaware Park, Fountain Park and Cape Rock.
The meeting was held via Zoom because of Monday’s snowstorm, with Nate Thomas and Shelly Moore, council representatives of wards 3 and 2, respectively, absent.
