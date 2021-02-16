Second Winter Storm event of the week possibly beginning tomorrow

The first major snow storm of the year blanketed Southeast Missouri yesterday. Storm reports from the National Weather Service show snow measurements ranged from five inches to 12 inches across the region with multi foot snow drifts also reported. Weather officials are continuing to track a potential winter system that will impact our area tomorrow and Thursday. Officials say that there is the potential for significant wintry precipitation however, the exact types and amounts are yet to be determined. The potential is generally moderate for at least four inches of snow and/or sleet.

