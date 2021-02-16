TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO…
“Gorilla Glue girl” Tessica Brown wants to stick around in the public eye. New photos show the mom of five has returned from her hair-saving surgery to Louisiana — where she’s trying to flog a line of clothing to cash in on her viral infamy.
Brown went viral on TikTok when she revealed how her hair was stuck together solid for a month after she used the extra-strong glue because she ran out of her usual hair product, Got2b Glued. Snaps show a casually dressed Brown strolling in her hometown after returning from getting her glued locks freed by a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills.
Brown kept her now-famous hair covered — but her face clear to see in a cartoon of herself covering her white sweatshirt. It’s an image she hopes will stick — as she is now offering similar images on a line of official merchandise online. There are $28 T-shirts, $50 sweatshirts, and $45 sweatpants — making it $123 to get a full outfit cementing her viral fame.
Just like that cat lawyer, she’s trying to cash in on her newfound fame. But unlike that gorilla glue, I don’t really think her fame is gonna stick.
$123 for the full outfit is pretty pricy. Anybody who spends that kind of dough is almost as dumb as someone who puts gorilla glue in their hair.