Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed Due to Weather Conditions Through Saturday, Feb 20

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry halted service due to icy weather conditions. After reviewing the weather forecast for this week, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to remain closed through Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Captain Jeremy Newsom says he will again evaluate weather conditions on Saturday to determine if service can resume on Sunday.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.

To get traffic advisories and alerts about the ferry’s operating status via email go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Corridor Group. You may also sign up for counties in Kentucky you regularly drive through or on any of the other specialty corridors you travel. Be sure to check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.



In addition to providing a critical transportation link between Kentucky and Missouri for daily commuters and farmers, the ferry serves as a tourist attraction for the region and provides a convenient route between Southeast Missouri and the popular fishing and recreation areas around nearby Reelfoot Lake in Northwest Tennessee.



The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours. Round trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes, and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.



Missouri and Kentucky have the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge. The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.



The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.

