Illinois State Police, coroner’s office investigate death of Marion employee

Illinois State Police and the Williamson County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a Marion city employee. First responders located and retrieved the body of Chief Wastewater Plant Operator David Williams in one of the treated water storage clarifiers at the city’s Wastewater Treatment Facility on South Van Buren Street around 10 a.m. Sunday. Around 7:00 that morning, Williams went missing while conducting a normal operations inspection at the facility. A co-worker became aware of Williams’ disappearance and immediately called emergency crews to begin a thorough search of the property. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.

