MO continues to hear about people cutting in line to get coronavirus vaccination

The State Health Department continues to hear from the public about suspected cases of people cutting in line to get the coronavirus vaccination. During a Capitol press conference, Director Randall Williams says he calls the vaccinator directly to ask questions.

Missouri is using the honor system for the COVID-19 vaccination process. Currently, the state is vaccinating Missourians who are in the health care field, first responders, 65 years and older, or if they have a health condition that puts them at risk of developing the virus.

