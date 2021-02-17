MO is not reviewing every COVID-19 case for highly contagious UK version

A highly contagious version of COVID-19 has reached Missouri, but the state is not reviewing each positive sample taken. During a Capitol press conference, State Health Department Director Randall Williams said 500 samples are reviewed daily for the variation, known as B.1.1.7.

Williams said another layer has been added that lets doctors alert the state about other potential B.1.1.7. cases. Missouri still has only one confirmed case of B.1.1.7., an adult in Marion County. The CDC says there is no evidence at this time to suggest the UK version causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.

