MO Senator wants additional higher education funding to make college affordable for all students

Kansas City State Senator Greg Razer wants additional funding to help make higher education affordable for all students, regardless of where they are from. Razer cites Georgia’s scholarship program that works with Georgia students to make in-state college a reality for them.

Razer says other states, like Kansas, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia better fund their colleges and universities, making it cheaper for Missouri students to go to some schools in these states.

