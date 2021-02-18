Fire officials urge residents to use space heaters safely

Fire officials are urging you to remember to use space heaters safely. If you are using a space heater to heat up portions of your home, do not leave it unattended. Always unplug it before you leave the house or go to bed. Remember not to use an extension cord for the heater as that can cause it to overheat. Make sure not to place the heater near curtains, clothing, furniture or bedding and don’t place it in the bathroom. The Hayti Fire Department reports that firefighters were dispatched to a fully involved structure fire Monday Night. The home was unoccupied at the time but it was later learned that the homeowners were home when the fire started. Officials say the fire was caused by a turbo style heater that was being used to help unthaw some frozen water lines.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!