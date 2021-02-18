Four Additional SEMO Medical Centers Selected for Federal Program to Improve Health Care in Rural Areas

Yesterday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), released the following statement welcoming the addition of four medical centers selected to participate in the Delta Region Community Health Systems Development (DRCHSD) program: Great Mines Health Center and Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi; Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston; and Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville:

“The coronavirus pandemic has reinforced how important it is for people in rural areas to be able to get care close to home or through telehealth. The Delta Region Community Health Systems Development program helps smaller rural hospitals address the unique challenges they face so they will remain accessible over the long term. I’m glad to see more Missouri health centers will benefit from the program at this especially critical time.”

The DRCHSD program, which Blunt began as chairman of the Labor/HHS subcommittee, is a collaborative effort between the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) and the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration designed to support selected hospitals and their communities located in the Delta Region with a comprehensive, long-term technical assistance approach to improve their financial and operational stability. Blunt led efforts to secure a funding increase for the program in the most recent government funding bill.

Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital in Hayti, Mo., and Iron County Hospital in Pilot Knob, Mo., have participated in the DRCHSD program since December 2017 and Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, Mo., has participated since October 2019.

