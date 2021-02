Missouri’s Senate President Pro Tem says safety is his top priority. The Senate has canceled session for the entire week in Jefferson City, due to multiple winter storms and dangerously cold temperatures. State Senator Dave Schatz says that senators can make up the time later.

The Senate will return to Jefferson City on Monday afternoon, and temperatures are expected to be in the high 40s.

