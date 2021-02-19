Department of Natural Resources will host six free pesticide collection events in 2021
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host six free pesticide collection events across the state in 2021. The collection events are open to all Missouri farmers and households.
- March 13 – Baker Implement Company, 915 Homecrest St., Kennett
- March 20 – S & H Farm Supply, 7 State Road A, Lockwood
- June 5 – Producers Exchange No. 84, 21127 Hwy 65, Lincoln
- June 26 – Ricketts Farm Service, 29394 Sterling Ave., Salisbury
- Aug. 28 – Prairieland FS, Inc., 23922 State Rt. 81, Kahoka
- Sept. 25 – MFA Agri Services, 304 Depot St., Marthasville
Accepted:
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Insecticides
- Fungicides
- Rodenticides
- Dewormers
- Fly tags
- Fertilizers containing pesticide
Not accepted:
- Paint
- Explosives
- Fire extinguishers
- Yard waste
- Electronics
- Trash
- Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors or pesticide retailers
More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.