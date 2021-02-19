Friday, February 19th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Dubai, UAE — Emirati police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing a highly valuable newborn camel to give to his girlfriend for her birthday. The owners of the baby camel reported the theft from their farm earlier this month, prompting Dubai police to fruitlessly search the area.

Several days later, an Emirati man called authorities to say a stray camel had wandered onto his farm some 3 kilometers (almost 2 miles) away. According to police in Dubai, when interrogated, the man’s story fell apart. He soon admitted to trespassing on his neighbor’s farm to steal a rare breed of camel for his girlfriend, settling for the newborn after failing to wrangle an adult.

The man reported the stray beast when he grew worried about being caught. The police returned the camel to its owners and arrested the suspect and his girlfriend on charges of theft and making a false statement

