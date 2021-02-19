Missouri DPS Director Testifies about Witness Protection Fund

Missouri’s public safety director says eight law enforcement agencies from across the state have registered for the pretrial witness protection fund. State Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Sandy Karsten touted the witness protection fund, during her testimony yesterday before the House Budget Committee.

Karsten testified that DPS has received one claim from a Missouri law enforcement agency for reimbursement. Governor Parson signed the bipartisan witness protection bill in September. The Senate approved it 29-0 and the House approved it 147-3.

