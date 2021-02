Missouri’s governor says he and First Lady Teresa Parson have received their first COVID vaccination shot. Governor Parson told Capitol reporters the shots were administered in Jefferson City.

The governor praises the dedication of Cole County health employees, saying they are doing an outstanding job. He says he’s had a sore arm, but no other side effects from the Pfizer shot.

