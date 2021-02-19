Ste. Genevieve Woman Sentenced to 16 months for Wire Fraud

Yesterday, a Ste. Genevieve woman was sentenced to 16 months in prison for wire fraud. 27-year-old Kayla Childress pled guilty to four counts of wire fraud. She was the Administrative Clerk for Bloomsdale Excavating Company, Inc. (BEC), in Sainte Genevieve County. She was responsible for overseeing credit card accounts belonging to BEC and used by BEC employees. Childress was responsible for checking BEC credit card statements for charges and reconciling charges with receipts for such charges, and coding the account charges to jobs, projects, and work performed by BEC, and entering the information into the BEC accounting system.

Beginning around July 13, 2017, and continuing through about December 1, 2018, Childress devised a scheme to defraud BEC by directing payments from BEC’s Commerce Bank Visa credit cards to her personal accounts or accounts controlled by her, including PayPal accounts owned by her, in order to obtain funds from BEC to which Childress was not entitled.

BEC suffered financial losses of $246,673.58 in funds stolen by Childress from the Company. Of that amount, BEM’s insurance company, Cincinnati Insurance Company, paid $241,673.58 toward the loss in a claim for the fraud. Childress is responsible for the repayment of restitution of $5,000.00 to BEC and $ 241,673.58 to Cincinnati Insurance Company.

