1,400 Missouri prisoners enroll in career and technical training annually
The Missouri Department of Corrections has agreements with more than 350 employers to hire ex-prisoners upon release after the individuals have completed a career or technical training program. During a Missouri House Budget Committee hearing last week, Trevor Foley with the department, says the agency has a great placement rate for its truck driving, welding simulator, and culinary programs.
Foley says employers can pull down a federal tax credit for hiring ex-convicts.