The Design Committee for the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO) is presenting the 2021 February Annual-6FT TOGETHER with Art, Food Trucks, and a scavenger hunt for prizes! This takes place throughout the day, Saturday, February 27, beginning at 11:00AM around the Uptown historic district at Court, Main, High, and Adams Streets in Jackson, Missouri. Scavenger hunt entries must be completed before the event ends at 5:00PM.

A glass art installation began exhibiting on January 30th, Illusions of Ordinary Life by Nadine Saylor. Pottery and sculpture will be represented with works by Rob Lorenz of Riverside Pottery and Dr. Edwin Smith retired Southeast Missouri State University Art professor. The are exhibits are on display in storefront windows at 116 S. High through March.

Throughout the day, food trucks will have food and beverages for sale, and The German Cook will have a specially curated menu available for the event. The food lineup also includes Molon Latte, Kettle Corn, and Sugar Chic Creamery.

The scavenger hunt is open to teams, families, and individuals of all ages. Players will look for clues found in Uptown landmarks, buildings, businesses, and gardens. Participants will pick up their question packets at the History Center, 100 S. High. The entries will be completed before the event ends at 5PM. Prizes will be awarded.

All attendees are required to wear face masks and practice safe distancing during the event.

Attendance to the storefront exhibitions and scavenger hunt participation is free to all.

Past February Annual events have featured regional artists, native son and comic book legend Roy Thomas, and live glass making demonstrations.

UJRO Design Committee Chair, Craig Milde, stated that, “Our February Annual in Uptown Jackson continues to provide unique art and community experiences presented to the Jackson, Missouri region.”

