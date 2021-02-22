Illinois State Police actively investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hardin County

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is conducting an independent investigation at the request of the Hardin and Pope County Sheriff’s Departments into an officer involved shooting that took place yesterday on Illinois Route 34. On Saturday around 10:15 p.m., a Pope County Deputy responded to the scene of a possible burglary in the 900 block of Illinois Route 43 in Herod. As the male suspect fled the scene, he was alleged to have stolen the deputy’s vehicle, an unmarked squad car. Deputies from the Hardin and Pope County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle abandoned yesterday around 10:30 a.m. on Illinois Route 34 at the north edge of Eichorn. Deputies located the suspect about 50 yards from the squad car and attempted to take him into custody. After a brief encounter, the deputies fired their weapons at the suspect, who was hit. Officers rendered medical attention while emergency medical personnel responded. The subject was flown directly from the scene to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers or bystanders were injured during this incident which remains under active investigation.

