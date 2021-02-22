Monday, February 22nd, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO…….

A fire in a Bowling Green hotel room resulted in the arrest of a man on suspicion of intentionally setting the fire. The fire occurred at Wingate Hotel and the Bowling Green Police Department was contacted to assist the Bowling Green Fire Department at the scene.

According to an arrest citation, the BGFD managed to contain the fire to one room. City firefighters found 57-year-old John Cagle unconscious outside the room and treated him for smoke inhalation. “When Cagle regained consciousness, he made comments to firefighters saying he set the fire because he was upset at his girlfriend who was not on scene at the time,” the arrest citation said.

Cagle gave further statements to police in which he admitted to setting the fire. “He said his girlfriend had left last week and sent him a message earlier tonight that upset him,” his arrest citation said. “He set a bag of her belongings she left in the room on fire and threw it up against the door to his room.” Cagle was arrested on charges of first-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.

