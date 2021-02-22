Party at Kennett American Legion turns deadly

One person died and four others were wounded in shooting at an American Legion club in Kennett, where a private party was being held Saturday night. Officers found the five victims at the American Legion building following the report of the shooting before 12:30 a.m. yesterday. Two people were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau in critical condition. Two other victims were being treated at local hospitals. No arrests were reported immediately yesterday morning in connection with the shooting. Police said no additional details on the shooting were available Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office are helping with the investigation. Anyone with information concerning the shooting should contact the Kennett Police Department at (573) 888-4622 or Missouri State Highway Patrol at (573) 840-9500. You can learn more in the Delta Dunklin Democrat.

