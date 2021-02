Last week, retired Cape Girardeau Battalion Chief Robert Kembel passed away. Kembel served the citizens of Cape Girardeau from Aug. 15, 1975 until his retirement on Oct. 5, 2007. He is survived by his wife Debie and his son Scott.

