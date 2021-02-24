Blunt on panel investigating Jan 6 attack: families of police were watching this in real time

Senator Roy Blunt is a leader and ranking member on the Senate panel investigating the police response to January 6’s deadly attack on Congress and the Capitol. He says the event caused many types of trauma to Americans.

Senators questioned now-resigned leaders of the Capitol Police and Congressional security. The takeaway yesterday was that they thought they were preparing for a protest, not an armed attack.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!