Missouri House Gives Initial Approval to Legislation Involving Photo ID and Absentee Ballots; Bill Needs One More House Vote

The Missouri House has voted to give initial approval to legislation that would require voters who are casting absentee ballots in-person to provide a photo ID. State Representative Wiley Price told House colleagues that voter ID disenfranchises minority communities, as well as poor rural areas.

Photo ID supporters see it differently and say that every Missouri voter requesting assistance to obtain a photo ID has been helped in recent years. The bill needs one more House vote before it moves to the Senate.

