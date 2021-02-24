MO Senate puts off vote on giant K-12 education package

The Missouri Senate has put off a vote on a giant K-12 education bill. Senators worked on the plan for about 12 hours Tuesday and into the overnight hours today. It would expand charter schools statewide and let parents use tax credits to pay for things like private school tuition, tutoring, and school supplies. During debate, Andrew Koenig said traditional public schools do not work for all students.

Lauren Arthur said there are ways to create options without undermining the items that are working in the current system.

