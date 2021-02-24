WB U.S. 60 reduced for guardrail repairs
Westbound U.S. 60 in Scott, New Madrid and Stoddard counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make repairs to the guardrails.
The following lane closures will be in place on U.S. 60:
- Work will extend from Route AA in Scott County to Route E in New Madrid County, with the work taking place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Monday through March 8.
- Work will extend from Route BB in New Madrid County to County Road 589 in Stoddard County, with the work being done from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, March 8 through March 15.
- Work will extend from Route FF in Stoddard County to Route WW in Stoddard County, with the work scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, from March 15 through March 22.