Wednesday, February 24th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Jacksonville, FL — A woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly robbed a bank in Florida in an electric wheelchair and threatened to kill everyone inside. The unidentified woman got into an argument with a teller at Regions Bank in downtown Jacksonville before announcing she was robbing the place.

Authorities said the woman was given cash before leaving the bank, located just a few blocks from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters. She was taken into custody a short time later. According to the sheriff’s office, no one was injured during the robbery.

Authorities added that the woman never displayed a weapon. Authorities described her as a 39-year-old Black woman who typically uses an electric wheelchair to get around and was last seen wearing a silver and black face mask.

