Benton man in custody on child molestation charges
The Southeast Missourian reports that a Benton man is in custody on child molestation charges. 36-year-old Dustin Carter was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on charges of first-degree child molestation. A probable-cause statement says that Carter allegedly touched an underage victim inappropriately on numerous occasions. Carter remains in custody at the jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond set by Judge Scott Lipke. Carter was granted a change of judge during a hearing Monday, and it was decided Judge Craig Brewer will now oversee the case. No further hearings are scheduled as of yesterday.