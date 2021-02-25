Benton man in custody on child molestation charges

The Southeast Missourian reports that a Benton man is in custody on child molestation charges. 36-year-old Dustin Carter was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on charges of first-degree child molestation. A probable-cause statement says that Carter allegedly touched an underage victim inappropriately on numerous occasions. Carter remains in custody at the jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond set by Judge Scott Lipke. Carter was granted a change of judge during a hearing Monday, and it was decided Judge Craig Brewer will now oversee the case. No further hearings are scheduled as of yesterday.

