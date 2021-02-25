Bipartisan Support in Missouri Legislature Involving Federal Stimulus Checks and Taxation

There is bipartisan support for legislation ensuring that Missourians cannot be taxed on their federal stimulus checks. Missouri House Budget Committee chairman Cody Smith presented his bill yesterday in Jefferson City.

Smith told lawmakers it’s important to act, noting that under Missouri’s tax code, federal stimulus checks related to COVID are subject to personal income tax. Eligible Americans have been receiving 600-dollar stimulus checks, which are part of the stimulus package signed in December by former President Trump.

