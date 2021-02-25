Saving for the future: What Missouri leaders want you to know

Saving money for private school tuition or higher education can be a daunting task. During this “America Saves Week”, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says to start saving as soon as you can. He suggests opening a 529 Education Savings Account through his office – a tax-advantaged investment account for K-12 and higher education expenses.

Fitzpatrick says Missouri has one of the most generous tax deduction opportunities with this program – up to $8,000 per person or $16,000 if you’re married filing jointly.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!