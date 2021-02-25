Saving for the future: What Missouri leaders want you to know
Saving money for private school tuition or higher education can be a daunting task. During this “America Saves Week”, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says to start saving as soon as you can. He suggests opening a 529 Education Savings Account through his office – a tax-advantaged investment account for K-12 and higher education expenses.
Fitzpatrick says Missouri has one of the most generous tax deduction opportunities with this program – up to $8,000 per person or $16,000 if you’re married filing jointly.