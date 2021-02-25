Three arrested in Wayne County drug bust

Three people have been taken into custody in connection to a drug bust in Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch reports that deputies responded to a residence in Wappapello in search of Keith Atnip. He was located at the residence and arrested on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. While searching the residence, deputies also found meth, heroin, and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia. This led to the arrests of Peggy Valeck and Bernardo Hood. Valeck and Hood were booked into the Wayne County Jail on a 24 hour hold pending arrest warrants.

