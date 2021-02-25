Thursday, February 25th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO…

Colorado Springs, CO — According to police, a man was arrested after he fired several shots toward a Colorado Springs business and shot himself in the leg after a fight early Sunday morning. Police said it happened around 1:15 a.m. in the parking lot of a business on South Academy Boulevard.

Multiple people got into a fight, and afterward, one of them started firing shots toward the business. In the process, the man accidentally shot himself in the leg. Police said the suspect left the scene but was later arrested without further incident. No one else was injured.

